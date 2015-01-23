1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
3.Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
4.Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,910 0,700-0,880 0,650-0,890 0,660-0,840
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,940-0,945 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,955-0,956 0,905-1,906 0,905-0,906
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,000 1,545 1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 528 532 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 550 554 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,845 1,370-1,375 1,380-1,385
Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,855 1,390-1,395 1,400-1,405
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,700-24,800
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed