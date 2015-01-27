GRAINS-Soybeans steady, set for biggest weekly loss in six weeks

SYDNEY, May 12 U.S. soybeans held steady on Friday but the oilseed was poised to record its biggest one-week fall in six weeks as forecasts for record global production weighed on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade down nearly 1 percent for the week, the biggest seven-day fall in six weeks. * The most active corn futures down nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the first weekly fall in three weeks. * The m