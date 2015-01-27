1.Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Palm olien dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3.Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
4.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,925 0,700-0,905 0,660-0,880 0,640-0,880
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,930-0,935 0,880-0,885 0,890-0,895
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,945-0,946 0,895-0,896 0,905-0,906
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,000 1,000 1,545 1,545
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 532 525 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 554 547 0,900-0,905 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,835 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,845 1,380-1,385 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,970-0,975
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed