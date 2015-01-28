* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,19,000-0,20,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,660-0,950 03,500 0,660-0,925 Gondal 08,000 670-0,945 09,500 675-0,938 Jasdan 0,300 630-0,881 0,400 615-0,890 Jamnagar 02,500 700-0,946 03,000 725-0,940 Junagadh 03,000 665-0,906 05,000 677-0,903 Keshod 02,500 650-0,905 03,000 675-0,900 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,950 0,700-0,925 0,660-0,925 0,660-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,250 1,740-1,969 1,710-1,978 Sesame (Black) 0,380 2,130-3,072 2,180-3,040 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,270 0,700-0,786 0,701-0,761 Rapeseeds 030 630-690 680-720 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,000 1,560 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 535 532 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 557 554 0,890-0,895 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed