1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,950 0,700-0,925 0,660-0,925 0,660-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,910-0,915 0,870-0,875 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,925-0,926 0,885-0,886 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,000 1,565 1,545 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 535 532 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 557 554 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,820 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,830 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,705-1,710 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,715-1,720 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,735-1,740 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 0,810-0,815 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed