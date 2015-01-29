BRIEF-JK Agri Genetics posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,19,000-0,20,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,670-0,940 03,500 0,660-0,950 Gondal 07,000 675-0,961 08,000 670-0,945 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,905 0,300 630-0,881 Jamnagar 02,000 680-0,900 02,500 700-0,946 Junagadh 03,500 668-0,915 03,000 665-0,906 Keshod 02,000 655-0,904 02,500 650-0,905 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,940 0,700-0,950 0,670-0,900 0,660-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,347 1,700-1,960 1,740-1,969 Sesame (Black) 0,333 2,200-3,030 2,130-3,072 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,430 0,701-0,777 0,700-0,786 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 630-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 1,015 1,540 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 532 535 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 554 557 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 0,805-0,810 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* March quarter net profit 38.4 million rupees versus loss 50 million rupees year ago
May 10 India's NSE index gained on Wednesday and breached the 9,400 level for the first time as consumer stocks rallied on better monsoon forecast, while index heavyweight Bharti Airtel surged after reporting strong subscriber growth.