1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. 2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3.Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,940 0,700-0,950 0,670-0,900 0,660-0,925 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,005 1,015 1,550 1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 532 535 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 554 557 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,735-1,740 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,810-0,815 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed