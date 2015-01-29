1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3.Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,940 0,700-0,950 0,670-0,900 0,660-0,925
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,005 1,015 1,550 1,565
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,610
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 532 535 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 554 557 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,705-1,710 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,735-1,740
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,720
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,810-0,815
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed