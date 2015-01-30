* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,660-0,920 03,500 0,670-0,940 Gondal 06,500 655-0,926 07,000 675-0,961 Jasdan 0,400 665-0,896 0,300 650-0,905 Jamnagar 02,000 700-0,933 02,000 680-0,900 Junagadh 03,000 654-0,900 03,500 668-0,915 Keshod 02,000 632-0,890 02,000 655-0,904 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,920 0,700-0,940 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,925 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,240 1,700-1,935 1,700-1,960 Sesame (Black) 0,330 2,170-3,030 2,200-3,030 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,470 0,701-0,775 0,701-0,777 Rapeseeds 020 610-660 630-690 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,005 1,555 1,550 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 530 532 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 552 554 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,725-1,730 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed