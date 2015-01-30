* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,660-0,920 03,500 0,670-0,940
Gondal 06,500 655-0,926 07,000 675-0,961
Jasdan 0,400 665-0,896 0,300 650-0,905
Jamnagar 02,000 700-0,933 02,000 680-0,900
Junagadh 03,000 654-0,900 03,500 668-0,915
Keshod 02,000 632-0,890 02,000 655-0,904
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,920 0,700-0,940 0,660-0,890 0,660-0,925
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,240 1,700-1,935 1,700-1,960
Sesame (Black) 0,330 2,170-3,030 2,200-3,030
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,470 0,701-0,775 0,701-0,777
Rapeseeds 020 610-660 630-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,005 1,555 1,550
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 530 532 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 552 554 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,700-1,705 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil label tin 1,710-1,715 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,730-1,735 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm oil 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed