1.Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2.Mustard oil moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,920 0,700-0,940 0,660-0,890 0,670-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,860-0,865 0,870-0,875
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,875-0,876 0,885-0,886
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,005 1,565 1,550
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,620 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 532 532 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 554 554 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,725-1,730
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,730 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed