* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,640-0,905 02,500 0,635-0,925 Gondal 08,000 650-0,915 06,500 655-0,926 Jasdan 0,300 670-0,904 0,400 665-0,896 Jamnagar 03,000 711-0,925 02,000 700-0,933 Junagadh 04,000 665-0,903 03,000 654-0,900 Keshod 02,000 650-0,895 02,000 632-0,890 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,905 0,680-0,920 0,640-0,830 0,660-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,175 1,600-1,924 1,700-1,935 Sesame (Black) 0,385 2,500-2,961 2,170-3,030 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,711-0,781 0,701-0,775 Rapeseeds 010 610-660 610-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,030 1,025 1,580 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,640 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 538 535 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 560 557 0,890-0,895 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,725-1,730 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil label tin 1,735-1,740 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,755-1,760 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,750 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm oil 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed