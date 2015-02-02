GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Global stocks index hits record high, Europe at 20-mth high
1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2.Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3.Castor oil gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,905 0,700-0,925 0,640-0,830 0,635-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,025 1,575 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 540 535 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 562 557 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,830 0,825 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Castor oil BSS 0,840 0,835 1,390-1,395 1,380-1,385 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,750-1,755 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 0,805-0,810 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 3 Gold held on Wednesday near a three-week low hit in the previous session on rising equities and a firmer dollar as markets waited for cues on an U.S. interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 50 cents at $1,256.29 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. Bullion on Tuesday hit $1,251.37 per ounce, its lowest since April 10. * U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,257.20 an ounce. * Stock marke