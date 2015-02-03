* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restriccted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to firm global advices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,630-0,905 03,000 0,640-0,905 Gondal 07,000 640-0,912 08,000 650-0,915 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,895 0,300 670-0,904 Jamnagar 02,000 715-0,933 03,000 711-0,925 Junagadh 03,500 653-0,919 04,000 665-0,903 Keshod 02,000 640-0,900 02,000 650-0,895 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,905 0,700-0,905 0,630-0,890 0,640-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,188 1,701-1,850 1,600-1,924 Sesame (Black) 0,310 2,200-3,000 2,500-2,961 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,405 0,701-0,771 0,711-0,781 Rapeseeds 020 631-715 610-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,025 1,025 1,575 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 540 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 565 562 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil label tin 1,730-1,735 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,750-1,755 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed