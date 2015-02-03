1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3.Palm olien improved due to firm global advices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,905 0,700-0,905 0,630-0,890 0,640-0,830 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,015 1,025 1,560 1,575 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 537 540 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 559 562 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,730-1,735 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,750-1,755 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,805-0,810 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed