1.Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2.Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3.Palm olien improved due to firm global advices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,640-0,905 0,700-0,905 0,630-0,890 0,640-0,830
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,025 1,560 1,575
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 537 540 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 559 562 0,905-0,910 0,910-0,915
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,825 0,830 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,835 0,840 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,720-1,725 1,730-1,735
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,750-1,755
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,740 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,990-0,995
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,805-0,810
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed