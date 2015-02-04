* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restriccted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,500 0,630-0,916 03,000 0,630-0,905
Gondal 09,000 655-0,930 07,000 640-0,912
Jasdan 0,300 660-0,908 0,300 650-0,895
Jamnagar 02,500 725-0,935 02,000 715-0,933
Junagadh 04,000 666-0,916 03,500 653-0,919
Keshod 02,500 657-0,915 02,000 640-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,916 0,640-0,905 0,630-0,905 0,630-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,219 1,575-1,943 1,701-1,850
Sesame (Black) 0,382 2,560-2,971 2,200-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,550 0,701-0,771 0,701-0,771
Rapeseeds 025 640-680 631-715
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,015 1,015 1,560 1,560
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,630 1,630
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 541 537 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 563 559 0,910-0,915 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,820 0,825 1,370-1,375 1,370-1,375
Castor oil BSS 0,830 0,835 1,390-1,395 1,390-1,395
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,710-1,715 1,710-1,715
Groundnut oil label tin 1,720-1,725 1,720-1,725
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,740-1,745 1,740-1,745
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,740 1,740
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915
Castor oil commercial 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Castor oil BSS 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed