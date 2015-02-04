1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted selling from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil drclined due to lack of export demand. 4. Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,916 0,640-0,905 0,630-0,905 0,630-0,890 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 1,015 1,530 1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,630 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 534 537 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 556 559 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,815 0,825 1,350-1,355 1,370-1,375 Castor oil BSS 0,825 0,835 1,370-1,375 1,390-1,395 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,710-1,715 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,720-1,725 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,740-1,745 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,740 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,890-0,895 0,910-0,915 Castor oil commercial 1,440-1,445 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 1,460-1,465 1,480-1,485 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed