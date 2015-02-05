* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restriccted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,660-0,915 03,500 0,630-0,916 Gondal 09,500 657-0,935 09,000 655-0,930 Jasdan 0,300 665-0,906 0,300 660-0,908 Jamnagar 02,000 700-0,930 02,500 725-0,935 Junagadh 03,500 691-0,910 04,000 666-0,916 Keshod 02,500 678-0,908 02,500 657-0,915 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,700-0,915 0,640-0,916 0,660-0,905 0,630-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,260 1,525-1,913 1,575-1,943 Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,525-3,007 2,560-2,971 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,320 0,701-0,765 0,701-0,771 Rapeseeds 120 675-788 640-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 534 534 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 556 556 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed