* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restriccted buying and selling.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,000 0,660-0,915 03,500 0,630-0,916
Gondal 09,500 657-0,935 09,000 655-0,930
Jasdan 0,300 665-0,906 0,300 660-0,908
Jamnagar 02,000 700-0,930 02,500 725-0,935
Junagadh 03,500 691-0,910 04,000 666-0,916
Keshod 02,500 678-0,908 02,500 657-0,915
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,915 0,640-0,916 0,660-0,905 0,630-0,905
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,260 1,525-1,913 1,575-1,943
Sesame (Black) 0,145 2,525-3,007 2,560-2,971
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,320 0,701-0,765 0,701-0,771
Rapeseeds 120 675-788 640-680
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 534 534 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 556 556 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,810 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,820 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed