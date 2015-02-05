1.Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2.Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
3.Castor oil moved down further due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,915 0,640-0,905 0,630-0,905 0,660-0,905
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,890-0,895 0,870-0,875 0,840-0,845
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,905-0,906 0,885-0,886 0,855-0,856
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 541 534 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 563 556 1,000-1,005 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,815 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355
Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,825 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,990-0,995 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed