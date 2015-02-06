* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restriccted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,650-0,925 04,000 0,660-0,915 Gondal 07,000 654-0,930 09,500 657-0,935 Jasdan 0,300 646-0,898 0,300 665-0,906 Jamnagar 02,500 680-0,922 02,000 700-0,930 Junagadh 03,000 695-0,929 03,500 691-0,910 Keshod 02,000 680-0,915 02,500 678-0,908 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,925 0,700-0,915 0,650-0,910 0,660-0,905 (auction price) Market delivery 0,920-0,925 0,920-0,925 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,935-0,936 0,935-0,936 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,280 1,560-1,945 1,525-1,913 Sesame (Black) 0,340 2,650-3,020 2,525-3,007 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,701-0,765 0,701-0,765 Rapeseeds 030 640-710 675-788 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 543 541 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 565 563 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,805 0,805 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,815 0,815 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,995-1,000 0,990-0,995 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed