* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,660-0,920 03,000 0,630-0,925
Gondal 06,500 665-0,914 07,000 654-0,930
Jasdan 0,300 640-0,900 0,300 646-0,898
Jamnagar 02,000 664-0,910 02,500 680-0,922
Junagadh 03,000 680-0,925 03,000 695-0,929
Keshod 02,000 660-0,908 02,000 680-0,915
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,700-0,920 0,640-0,925 0,660-0,910 0,630-0,910
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,280 1,675-1,960 1,560-1,945
Sesame (Black) 0,208 2,675-3,010 2,650-3,020
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,330 0,701-0,758 0,701-0,765
Rapeseeds 020 630-700 640-710
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 536 539 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 558 561 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,790 0,800 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,800 0,810 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,875 0,890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed