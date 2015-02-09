1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buyinng and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,700-0,920 0,640-0,925 0,660-0,910 0,630-0,910 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 536 539 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 558 561 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,800 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,810 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,890-0,895 Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed