1. Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buyinng and
selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Vanaspati Ghee moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,700-0,920 0,640-0,925 0,660-0,910 0,630-0,910
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 536 539 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 558 561 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,800 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,810 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Palm olein 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,890-0,895
Castor oil commercial 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Castor oil BSS 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 25,400-25,500 25,400-25,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed