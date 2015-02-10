Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restriccted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,637-0,918 02,500 0,660-0,920 Gondal 06,000 645-0,910 06,500 665-0,914 Jasdan 0,200 635-0,896 0,300 640-0,900 Jamnagar 02,000 660-0,905 02,000 664-0,910 Junagadh 02,500 672-0,911 03,000 680-0,925 Keshod 02,000 650-0,900 02,000 660-0,908 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,646-0,918 0,700-0,920 0,637-0,904 0,660-0,910 (auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,320 1,580-1,936 1,675-1,960 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,545-3,022 2,675-3,010 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,355 0,701-0,747 0,701-0,758 Rapeseeds 025 630-690 630-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 536 536 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 558 558 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12