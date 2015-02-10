* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restriccted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,637-0,918 02,500 0,660-0,920 Gondal 06,000 645-0,910 06,500 665-0,914 Jasdan 0,200 635-0,896 0,300 640-0,900 Jamnagar 02,000 660-0,905 02,000 664-0,910 Junagadh 02,500 672-0,911 03,000 680-0,925 Keshod 02,000 650-0,900 02,000 660-0,908 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,646-0,918 0,700-0,920 0,637-0,904 0,660-0,910 (auction price) Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,320 1,580-1,936 1,675-1,960 Sesame (Black) 0,350 2,545-3,022 2,675-3,010 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,355 0,701-0,747 0,701-0,758 Rapeseeds 025 630-690 630-700 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,995 0,995 1,530 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 536 536 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 558 558 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,780 0,785 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 0,790 0,795 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed