* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,27,000-0,28,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,650-0,915 03,000 0,637-0,918
Gondal 06,600 661-0,912 06,000 645-0,910
Jasdan 0,300 650-0,900 0,200 635-0,896
Jamnagar 01,500 644-0,890 02,000 660-0,905
Junagadh 02,000 680-0,905 02,500 672-0,911
Keshod 02,000 660-0,901 02,000 650-0,900
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,915 0,646-0,918 0,650-0,900 0,637-0,904
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,930-0,935 0,930-0,935 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,945-0,946 0,945-0,946 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,310 1,500-1,935 1,580-1,936
Sesame (Black) 0,270 2,550-3,000 2,545-3,022
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,400 0,701-0,741 0,701-0,747
Rapeseeds 020 630-655 630-690
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,980 1,505 1,510
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 532 532 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 554 554 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,785 0,780 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Castor oil BSS 0,795 0,790 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Rapeseed oil refined 1,190-1,195 1,200-1,205
Palm oil 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed