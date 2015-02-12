* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped further due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,28,000-0,29,000 versus 0,27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,930 03,000 0,650-0,915 Gondal 06,000 665-0,928 06,500 661-0,912 Jasdan 0,300 640-0,908 0,300 650-0,900 Jamnagar 02,000 621-0,895 01,500 644-0,890 Junagadh 02,500 660-0,917 02,000 680-0,905 Keshod 02,000 643-0,902 02,000 660-0,901 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,930 0,670-0,915 0,650-0,870 0,650-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,342 1,525-1,916 1,500-1,935 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,625-3,040 2,550-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,380 0,701-0,735 0,701-0,741 Rapeseeds 030 610-670 630-655 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,980 1,505 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 530 532 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 552 554 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,780 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,790 1,350-1,355 1,350-1,355 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm oil 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed