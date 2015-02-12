1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,660-0,930 0,670-0,915 0,650-0,870 0,650-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,980 1,505 1,510 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 532 532 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 554 554 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,780 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,790 1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm olein 0,815-0,820 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,900-25,000 24,900-25,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed