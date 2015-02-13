* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,640-0,908 02,500 0,650-0,930 Gondal 06,000 643-0,911 06,000 665-0,928 Jasdan 0,300 650-0,899 0,300 640-0,908 Jamnagar 01,500 625-0,884 02,000 621-0,895 Junagadh 02,000 650-0,905 02,500 660-0,917 Keshod 02,000 635-0,879 02,000 643-0,902 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,908 0,660-0,930 0,640-0,870 0,650-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,380 1,522-1,995 1,525-1,916 Sesame (Black) 0,278 2,651-3,060 2,625-3,040 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,490 0,701-0,733 0,701-0,735 Rapeseeds 025 610-665 610-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,505 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 529 532 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 551 554 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,770 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,780 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed