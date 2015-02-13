* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,28,000-0,29,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,640-0,908 02,500 0,650-0,930
Gondal 06,000 643-0,911 06,000 665-0,928
Jasdan 0,300 650-0,899 0,300 640-0,908
Jamnagar 01,500 625-0,884 02,000 621-0,895
Junagadh 02,000 650-0,905 02,500 660-0,917
Keshod 02,000 635-0,879 02,000 643-0,902
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,650-0,908 0,660-0,930 0,640-0,870 0,650-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,910-0,915 0,910-0,915 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,925-0,926 0,925-0,926 0,895-0,896 0,895-0,896
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,380 1,522-1,995 1,525-1,916
Sesame (Black) 0,278 2,651-3,060 2,625-3,040
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,490 0,701-0,733 0,701-0,735
Rapeseeds 025 610-665 610-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,505 1,505
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 529 532 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 551 554 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,770 0,770 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,780 0,780 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,820-0,825 0,815-0,820
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed