1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,890 0,650-0,890 0,650-0,870 0,640-0,870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,505 1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 537 535 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 559 557 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,765 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,775 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed