1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,890 0,650-0,890 0,650-0,870 0,640-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,505 1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 537 535 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 559 557 0,905-0,910 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,200 2,200 3,400-3,410 3,400-3,410 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,765 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,775 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein 0,835-0,840 0,825-0,830 Sesame oil 3,550-3,555 3,550-3,555 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed