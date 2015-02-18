* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil eased due to supply pressure.
* Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices.
* Palm olien gained due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,640-0,905 02,000 0,650-0,890
Gondal 06,500 655-0,918 06,000 643-0,911
Jasdan 0,300 640-0,885 0,300 650-0,899
Jamnagar 02,500 646-0,900 01,500 625-0,884
Junagadh 03,000 640-0,923 02,000 650-0,905
Keshod 02,500 638-0,906 02,000 635-0,879
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,670-0,905 0,650-0,890 0,650-0,900 0,640-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,870-0,875 0,870-0,875
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,885-0,886 0,885-0,886
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,410 1,500-1,840 1,522-1,995
Sesame (Black) 0,325 2,600-3,235 2,651-3,060
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,700 0,680-0,719 0,701-0,733
Rapeseeds 010 640-690 610-665
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,975 1,505 1,505
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 537 535 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 559 557 0,905-0,910 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,175 2,200 3,360-3,370 3,400-3,410
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,700-1,705
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,825-0,830
Sesame oil 3,510-3,515 3,550-3,555
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed