1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,660-0,900 0,670-0,905 0,650-0,890 0,650-0,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,870-0,875 0,860-0,865 0,840-0,845
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,885-0,886 0,875-0,876 0,855-0,856
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,970 1,480 1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 534 537 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 556 559 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,175 2,175 3,360-3,370 3,360-3,370
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,510-3,515 3,510-3,515
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed