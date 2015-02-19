1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,660-0,900 0,670-0,905 0,650-0,890 0,650-0,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,870-0,875 0,860-0,865 0,840-0,845 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,885-0,886 0,875-0,876 0,855-0,856 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,970 1,480 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 534 537 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 556 559 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,175 2,175 3,360-3,370 3,360-3,370 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 0,980-0,985 0,985-0,990 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,510-3,515 3,510-3,515 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed