* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,630-0,890 02,500 0,650-0,900 Gondal 07,000 645-0,922 06,500 656-0,915 Jasdan 0,300 665-0,890 0,250 680-0,877 Jamnagar 02,000 650-0,900 02,000 660-0,904 Junagadh 02,000 675-0,934 02,500 650-0,912 Keshod 02,000 660-0,915 02,000 640-0,910 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,890 0,660-0,900 0,630-0,870 0,650-0,890 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,240 1,510-1,810 1,500-1,856 Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,670-3,075 2,652-3,080 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,680-0,704 0,640-0,705 Rapeseeds 050 640-675 630-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,480 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 531 534 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 553 556 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,175 2,175 3,360-3,370 3,360-3,370 Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,510-3,515 3,510-3,515 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,430-1,435 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed