* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 0,41,000-0,42,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,630-0,890 02,500 0,650-0,900
Gondal 07,000 645-0,922 06,500 656-0,915
Jasdan 0,300 665-0,890 0,250 680-0,877
Jamnagar 02,000 650-0,900 02,000 660-0,904
Junagadh 02,000 675-0,934 02,500 650-0,912
Keshod 02,000 660-0,915 02,000 640-0,910
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,890 0,660-0,900 0,630-0,870 0,650-0,890
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,240 1,510-1,810 1,500-1,856
Sesame (Black) 0,275 2,670-3,075 2,652-3,080
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,700 0,680-0,704 0,640-0,705
Rapeseeds 050 640-675 630-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,480 1,480
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 531 534 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 553 556 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,175 2,175 3,360-3,370 3,360-3,370
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,510-3,515 3,510-3,515
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,430-1,435
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed