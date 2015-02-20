1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,640-0,890 0,660-0,900 0,630-0,870 0,650-0,890
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,960 0,960 1,480 1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 531 534 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 553 556 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,175 2,175 3,360-3,370 3,360-3,370
Castor oil commercial 0,750 0,755 1,300-1,305 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 0,760 0,765 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,510-3,515 3,510-3,515
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,390-1,395 1,410-1,415
Castor oil BSS 1,410-1,415 1,430-1,435
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 24,400-24,500 24,400-24,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed