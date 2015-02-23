* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,43,000-0,44,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,630-0,890 03,000 0,630-0,890 Gondal 07,000 644-0,910 07,000 645-0,922 Jasdan 0,300 640-0,876 0,300 665-0,890 Jamnagar 02,500 655-0,875 02,000 650-0,900 Junagadh 03,000 670-0,900 02,000 675-0,934 Keshod 02,000 667-0,887 02,000 660-0,915 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,890 0,640-0,890 0,630-0,880 0,630-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,320 1,530-1,819 1,510-1,810 Sesame (Black) 0,195 2,550-3,000 2,670-3,075 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,680-0,705 0,680-0,704 Rapeseeds 050 610-673 640-675 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,935 0,950 1,440 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 528 528 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 550 550 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,175 2,175 3,360-3,370 3,360-3,370 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,750 1,260-1,265 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,760 1,280-1,285 1,320-1,325 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,510-3,515 3,510-3,515 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,350-1,355 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,370-1,375 1,410-1,415 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed