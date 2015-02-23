1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Sesame oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices. 5. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,890 0,640-0,890 0,630-0,880 0,630-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,950 1,430 1,465 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,560 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 526 528 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 548 550 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,175 3,320-3,330 3,360-3,370 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,750 1,250-1,255 1,300-1,305 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,760 1,270-1,275 1,320-1,325 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,630-1,635 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,510-3,515 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,340-1,345 1,390-1,395 Castor oil BSS 1,360-1,365 1,410-1,415 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 24,400-24,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed