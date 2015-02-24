* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,627-0,888 02,500 0,630-0,890 Gondal 06,500 630-0,895 07,000 644-0,910 Jasdan 0,300 620-0,860 0,300 640-0,876 Jamnagar 02,000 632-0,880 02,500 655-0,875 Junagadh 02,500 650-0,877 03,000 670-0,900 Keshod 02,000 646-0,875 02,000 667-0,887 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,646-0,888 0,650-0,890 0,627-0,882 0,630-0,880 (auction price) Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,325 1,527-1,822 1,530-1,819 Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,550-2,960 2,550-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,680-0,703 0,680-0,705 Rapeseeds 040 640-665 610-673 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 524 526 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 546 548 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330 Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,730 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil label tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed