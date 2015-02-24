* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,45,000-0,46,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,627-0,888 02,500 0,630-0,890
Gondal 06,500 630-0,895 07,000 644-0,910
Jasdan 0,300 620-0,860 0,300 640-0,876
Jamnagar 02,000 632-0,880 02,500 655-0,875
Junagadh 02,500 650-0,877 03,000 670-0,900
Keshod 02,000 646-0,875 02,000 667-0,887
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,646-0,888 0,650-0,890 0,627-0,882 0,630-0,880
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,915-0,916 0,915-0,916 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,325 1,527-1,822 1,530-1,819
Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,550-2,960 2,550-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,250 0,680-0,703 0,680-0,705
Rapeseeds 040 640-665 610-673
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,430 1,430
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 524 526 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 546 548 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330
Castor oil commercial 0,705 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,715 0,730 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil label tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed