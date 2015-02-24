1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demannd.
3. Coconut oil gained due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,646-0,888 0,650-0,890 0,627-0,882 0,630-0,880
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,900-0,905 0,800-0,805 0,860-0,865
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,915-0,916 0,815-0,816 0,875-0,876
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,430 1,430
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 526 526 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 548 548 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,730 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,175-2,180 2,135-2,140
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed