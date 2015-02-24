1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demannd. 3. Coconut oil gained due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,646-0,888 0,650-0,890 0,627-0,882 0,630-0,880 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,900-0,905 0,800-0,805 0,860-0,865 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,915-0,916 0,815-0,816 0,875-0,876 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,925 1,430 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 526 526 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 548 548 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,730 1,250-1,255 1,270-1,275 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,630-1,635 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,650-1,655 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,175-2,180 2,135-2,140 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,340-1,345 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,360-1,365 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed