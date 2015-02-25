* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Coconut oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,625-0,870 02,000 0,627-0,888
Gondal 06,000 628-0,880 06,500 630-0,895
Jasdan 0,200 629-0,845 0,300 620-0,860
Jamnagar 02,000 625-0,877 02,000 632-0,880
Junagadh 03,000 665-0,882 02,500 650-0,877
Keshod 02,000 650-0,880 02,000 646-0,875
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,630-0,870 0,646-0,888 0,625-0,850 0,627-0,882
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,421 1,650-1,800 1,527-1,822
Sesame (Black) 0,222 2,300-3,000 2,550-2,960
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,380 0,685-0,700 0,680-0,703
Rapeseeds 050 580-640 640-665
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,925 1,425 1,430
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 526 526 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 548 548 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,175-2,180
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed