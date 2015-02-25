* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Coconut oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,625-0,870 02,000 0,627-0,888 Gondal 06,000 628-0,880 06,500 630-0,895 Jasdan 0,200 629-0,845 0,300 620-0,860 Jamnagar 02,000 625-0,877 02,000 632-0,880 Junagadh 03,000 665-0,882 02,500 650-0,877 Keshod 02,000 650-0,880 02,000 646-0,875 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,870 0,646-0,888 0,625-0,850 0,627-0,882 (auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,421 1,650-1,800 1,527-1,822 Sesame (Black) 0,222 2,300-3,000 2,550-2,960 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,380 0,685-0,700 0,680-0,703 Rapeseeds 050 580-640 640-665 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,925 1,425 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 526 526 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 548 548 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil label tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,200-2,205 2,175-2,180 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed