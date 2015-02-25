1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Coconut oil gained further due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,630-0,870 0,646-0,888 0,625-0,850 0,627-0,882 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 0,790-0,795 0,800-0,805 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 0,805-0,806 0,815-0,816 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,925 1,425 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 526 526 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 548 548 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,175-2,180 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed