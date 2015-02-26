* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,621-0,871 02,500 0,625-0,870 Gondal 05,500 640-0,888 06,000 628-0,880 Jasdan 0,200 635-0,840 0,200 629-0,845 Jamnagar 01,500 610-0,880 02,000 625-0,877 Junagadh 02,500 660-0,870 03,000 665-0,882 Keshod 02,000 657-0,862 02,000 650-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,627-0,871 0,630-0,870 0,621-0,848 0,625-0,850 (auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,250 1,675-1,850 1,650-1,800 Sesame (Black) 0,209 2,000-2,940 2,300-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,689-0,695 0,685-0,700 Rapeseeds 060 600-641 580-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,420 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 526 526 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 548 548 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil label tin 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed