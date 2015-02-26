1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. 3. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to reetail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,627-0,871 0,630-0,870 0,621-0,848 0,625-0,850 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,920 1,420 1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 529 526 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 551 548 0,890-0,895 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,320-3,330 3,320-3,330 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,620-1,625 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,470-3,475 3,470-3,475 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed