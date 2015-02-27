* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Sesame oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,44,000-0,45,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,620-0,862 03,000 0,621-0,871 Gondal 04,500 623-0,875 05,500 640-0,888 Jasdan 0,200 610-0,845 0,200 635-0,840 Jamnagar 01,500 608-0,871 01,500 610-0,880 Junagadh 02,000 626-0,865 02,500 660-0,870 Keshod 02,000 629-0,855 02,000 657-0,862 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,623-0,862 0,627-0,871 0,620-0,845 0,621-0,848 (auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,850-0,855 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,865-0,866 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,300 1,650-1,842 1,675-1,850 Sesame (Black) 0,225 2,000-2,955 2,000-2,940 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,675-0,704 0,689-0,695 Rapeseeds 090 580-639 600-641 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,915 0,915 1,420 1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 529 529 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 551 551 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,150 3,300-3,310 3,320-3,330 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,710 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,720 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil label tin 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,450-3,455 3,470-3,475 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed