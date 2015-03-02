* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien prices gained due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,610-0,857 02,000 0,624-0,864 Gondal 04,000 615-0,866 04,500 623-0,875 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,840 0,200 610-0,845 Jamnagar 02,000 615-0,870 01,500 608-0,871 Junagadh 02,000 625-0,874 02,000 626-0,865 Keshod 02,000 620-0,868 02,000 629-0,855 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,625-0,857 0,623-0,862 0,610-0,830 0,620-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,240 1,600-1,860 1,650-1,842 Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,325-2,900 2,000-2,955 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,350 0,625-0,691 0,675-0,704 Rapeseeds 050 585-625 580-639 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,920 0,905 1,425 1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 532 529 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 554 551 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,300-3,310 3,300-3,310 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,450-3,455 3,450-3,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed