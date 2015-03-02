* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien prices gained due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,44,000-0,45,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,000 0,610-0,857 02,000 0,624-0,864
Gondal 04,000 615-0,866 04,500 623-0,875
Jasdan 0,300 600-0,840 0,200 610-0,845
Jamnagar 02,000 615-0,870 01,500 608-0,871
Junagadh 02,000 625-0,874 02,000 626-0,865
Keshod 02,000 620-0,868 02,000 629-0,855
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,625-0,857 0,623-0,862 0,610-0,830 0,620-0,845
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,240 1,600-1,860 1,650-1,842
Sesame (Black) 0,200 2,325-2,900 2,000-2,955
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,350 0,625-0,691 0,675-0,704
Rapeseeds 050 585-625 580-639
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,920 0,905 1,425 1,400
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,530 1,510
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 532 529 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 554 551 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,300-3,310 3,300-3,310
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,620
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Palm oil 0,850-0,855 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,450-3,455 3,450-3,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed