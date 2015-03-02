1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien gained due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,625-0,857 0,627-0,864 0,610-0,830 0,624-0,850 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,840-0,845 0,810-0,815 0,790-0,795 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,855-0,856 0,825-0,826 0,805-0,806 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,925 0,905 1,430 1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 532 529 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 554 551 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,300-3,310 3,300-3,310 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,620 Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,450-3,455 3,450-3,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed