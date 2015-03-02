1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
3. Palm olien gained due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,625-0,857 0,627-0,864 0,610-0,830 0,624-0,850
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,850-0,855 0,840-0,845 0,810-0,815 0,790-0,795
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,865-0,866 0,855-0,856 0,825-0,826 0,805-0,806
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,925 0,905 1,430 1,400
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,510
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 532 529 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 554 551 0,895-0,900 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,300-3,310 3,300-3,310
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,620
Cottonseed oil refined 0,975-0,980 0,970-0,975
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Palm olein 0,860-0,865 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 3,450-3,455 3,450-3,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed