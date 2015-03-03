1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. 3. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,640-0,870 0,625-0,857 0,630-0,850 0,610-0,830 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,850-0,855 0,800-0,805 0,810-0,815 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,865-0,866 0,815-0,816 0,825-0,826 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,930 0,925 1,435 1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 528 532 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 550 554 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,300-3,310 3,300-3,310 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,730 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,615-1,620 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,625-1,630 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,645-1,650 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,975-0,980 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,860-0,865 Sesame oil 3,450-3,455 3,450-3,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,195-2,200 2,195-2,200 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,900-24,000 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed