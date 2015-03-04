* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,630-0,872 02,500 0,630-0,870 Gondal 05,500 645-0,880 05,000 633-0,860 Jasdan 0,200 610-0,823 0,200 619-0,820 Jamnagar 01,500 635-0,850 02,000 637-0,862 Junagadh 02,000 615-0,839 02,500 622-0,850 Keshod 01,500 614-0,840 02,000 611-0,856 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,640-0,872 0,640-0,870 0,630-0,860 0,630-0,850 (auction price) Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,200 1,640-1,854 1,440-1,824 Sesame (Black) 0,030 2,300-2,988 2,300-2,994 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,641-0,700 0,625-0,693 Rapeseeds 080 565-610 580-620 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,940 0,920 1,460 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,530 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 528 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 550 550 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,300-3,310 3,300-3,310 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,615-1,620 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,625-1,630 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,450-3,455 3,450-3,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,195-2,200 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed