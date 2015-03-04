* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Coconut oil moved up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,49,000-0,50,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,630-0,872 02,500 0,630-0,870
Gondal 05,500 645-0,880 05,000 633-0,860
Jasdan 0,200 610-0,823 0,200 619-0,820
Jamnagar 01,500 635-0,850 02,000 637-0,862
Junagadh 02,000 615-0,839 02,500 622-0,850
Keshod 01,500 614-0,840 02,000 611-0,856
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,640-0,872 0,640-0,870 0,630-0,860 0,630-0,850
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,200 1,640-1,854 1,440-1,824
Sesame (Black) 0,030 2,300-2,988 2,300-2,994
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,450 0,641-0,700 0,625-0,693
Rapeseeds 080 565-610 580-620
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,940 0,920 1,460 1,435
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,530
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 528 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 550 550 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,135 2,135 3,300-3,310 3,300-3,310
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,615-1,620
Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,625-1,630
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,645-1,650
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,640
Cottonseed oil refined 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,450-3,455 3,450-3,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,195-2,200
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed