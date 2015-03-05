1. Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
2. Sesame oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
4. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,670-0,894 0,640-0,872 0,660-0,870 0,630-0,860
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,955 0,935 1,465 1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,560 1,540
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 525 528 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 547 550 0,850-0,890 0,890-0,895
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,135 3,330-3,340 3,300-3,310
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,720 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,730 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,640-1,645 1,620-1,625
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,650-1,655 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,670-1,675 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,970-0,975
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135
Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,450-3,455
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,900-24,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed