* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,676-0,896 01,500 0,660-0,890
Gondal 05,500 660-0,900 04,500 650-0,890
Jasdan 0,300 625-0,823 0,200 609-0,830
Jamnagar 02,000 640-0,869 01,000 624-0,845
Junagadh 02,500 640-0,830 01,500 610-0,827
Keshod 01,500 622-0,826 01,500 600-0,820
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,676-0,896 0,670-0,890 0,665-0,875 0,660-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,332 1,601-1,828 1,621-1,844
Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,152-2,885 2,360-3,000
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,480 0,641-0,681 0,601-0,691
Rapeseeds 035 530-585 530-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,970 0,965 1,485 1,480
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 525 525 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 547 547 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed