* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Mustard oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,676-0,896 01,500 0,660-0,890 Gondal 05,500 660-0,900 04,500 650-0,890 Jasdan 0,300 625-0,823 0,200 609-0,830 Jamnagar 02,000 640-0,869 01,000 624-0,845 Junagadh 02,500 640-0,830 01,500 610-0,827 Keshod 01,500 622-0,826 01,500 600-0,820 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,676-0,896 0,670-0,890 0,665-0,875 0,660-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 0,800-0,805 0,800-0,805 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 0,815-0,816 0,815-0,816 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,332 1,601-1,828 1,621-1,844 Sesame (Black) 0,180 2,152-2,885 2,360-3,000 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,480 0,641-0,681 0,601-0,691 Rapeseeds 035 530-585 530-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,970 0,965 1,485 1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 525 525 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 547 547 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,720 0,715 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,730 0,725 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed