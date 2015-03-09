1. Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,676-0,896 0,670-0,890 0,665-0,875 0,660-0,870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,860-0,865 0,830-0,835 0,800-0,805
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,875-0,876 0,845-0,846 0,815-0,816
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,975 0,965 1,495 1,480
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 522 525 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 544 547 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,965-0,970
Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed