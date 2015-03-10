* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,918 02,500 0,665-0,896
Gondal 04,500 664-0,910 05,500 660-0,900
Jasdan 0,300 639-0,827 0,300 625-0,823
Jamnagar 01,500 656-0,870 02,000 640-0,869
Junagadh 02,000 650-0,822 02,500 640-0,830
Keshod 01,500 640-0,820 01,500 622-0,826
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,660-0,918 0,676-0,896 0,650-0,870 0,665-0,875
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,240 1,608-1,835 1,601-1,828
Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,317-2,970 2,152-2,885
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,365 0,641-0,691 0,641-0,681
Rapeseeds 200 520-581 530-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,975 1,515 1,495
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 522 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 544 544 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed