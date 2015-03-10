* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to low retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,918 02,500 0,665-0,896 Gondal 04,500 664-0,910 05,500 660-0,900 Jasdan 0,300 639-0,827 0,300 625-0,823 Jamnagar 01,500 656-0,870 02,000 640-0,869 Junagadh 02,000 650-0,822 02,500 640-0,830 Keshod 01,500 640-0,820 01,500 622-0,826 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,660-0,918 0,676-0,896 0,650-0,870 0,665-0,875 (auction price) Market delivery 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,905-0,906 0,905-0,906 0,845-0,846 0,845-0,846 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,240 1,608-1,835 1,601-1,828 Sesame (Black) 0,170 2,317-2,970 2,152-2,885 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,365 0,641-0,691 0,641-0,681 Rapeseeds 200 520-581 530-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,975 1,515 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 522 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 544 544 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,680-1,685 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,690-1,695 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,710-1,715 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,865-0,870 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed