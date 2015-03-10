1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
4. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,660-0,918 0,676-0,896 0,650-0,870 0,665-0,875
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,890-0,895 0,790-0,795 0,830-0,835
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,905-0,906 0,805-0,806 0,845-0,846
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 0,990 0,975 1,515 1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 518 522 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 540 544 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690
Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,865-0,870
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed