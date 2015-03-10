1. Groundnut oil prices improved further due to thin supply. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. 4. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,660-0,918 0,676-0,896 0,650-0,870 0,665-0,875 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,890-0,895 0,790-0,795 0,830-0,835 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,905-0,906 0,805-0,806 0,845-0,846 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,990 0,975 1,515 1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 518 522 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 540 544 0,875-0,880 0,880-0,885 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,715 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,725 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,960-0,965 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,330-1,335 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed