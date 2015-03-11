* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,670-0,924 02,500 0,650-0,918 Gondal 05,000 656-0,880 04,500 664-0,910 Jasdan 0,200 650-0,845 0,300 639-0,827 Jamnagar 01,500 665-0,850 01,500 656-0,870 Junagadh 01,500 660-0,828 02,000 650-0,822 Keshod 01,000 655-0,825 01,500 640-0,820 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,924 0,660-0,918 0,670-0,900 0,650-0,870 (auction price) Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,095 1,700-1,850 1,608-1,835 Sesame (Black) 0,182 2,214-2,975 2,317-2,970 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,500 0,635-0,685 0,641-0,691 Rapeseeds 100 530-580 520-581 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,990 1,525 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 518 518 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 540 540 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,715 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,725 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed