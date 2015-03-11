* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
* Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,670-0,924 02,500 0,650-0,918
Gondal 05,000 656-0,880 04,500 664-0,910
Jasdan 0,200 650-0,845 0,300 639-0,827
Jamnagar 01,500 665-0,850 01,500 656-0,870
Junagadh 01,500 660-0,828 02,000 650-0,822
Keshod 01,000 655-0,825 01,500 640-0,820
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,924 0,660-0,918 0,670-0,900 0,650-0,870
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 0,790-0,795 0,790-0,795
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,855-0,856 0,855-0,856 0,805-0,806 0,805-0,806
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,095 1,700-1,850 1,608-1,835
Sesame (Black) 0,182 2,214-2,975 2,317-2,970
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,500 0,635-0,685 0,641-0,691
Rapeseeds 100 530-580 520-581
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,000 0,990 1,525 1,515
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,600 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 518 518 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 540 540 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,715 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,725 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil label tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed