1. Groundnut oil prices gained due to thin supply. 2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. 3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,680-0,924 0,660-0,918 0,670-0,900 0,650-0,870 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,840-0,845 0,820-0,825 0,790-0,795 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,855-0,856 0,835-0,836 0,805-0,806 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,000 0,990 1,530 1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 518 518 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 540 540 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,715 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225 Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,725 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed