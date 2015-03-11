1. Groundnut oil prices gained due to thin supply.
2. Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
3. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
close close close close
Market delivery 0,680-0,924 0,660-0,918 0,670-0,900 0,650-0,870
(Auction price)
Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,840-0,845 0,820-0,825 0,790-0,795
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,855-0,856 0,835-0,836 0,805-0,806
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin---
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,000 0,990 1,530 1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,600 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 518 518 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 540 540 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,710 0,715 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225
Castor oil BSS 0,720 0,725 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,685-1,690 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,715-1,720 1,705-1,710
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,710 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 0,845-0,850 0,850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati Ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,310-1,315
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,330-1,335
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed