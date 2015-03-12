* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil gained due to increased retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,928 03,000 0,670-0,924
Gondal 05,000 665-0,903 05,000 656-0,880
Jasdan 0,200 654-0,833 0,200 650-0,845
Jamnagar 02,000 670-0,860 01,500 665-0,850
Junagadh 02,500 650-0,825 01,500 660-0,828
Keshod 01,500 646-0,824 01,000 655-0,825
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,680-0,928 0,680-0,924 0,650-0,890 0,670-0,900
(auction price)
Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825
(traders price)
Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 00,139 1,442-1,834 1,700-1,850
Sesame (Black) 0,205 2,316-3,025 2,214-2,975
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,700 0,645-0,686 0,635-0,685
Rapeseeds 150 525-575 530-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,010 1,000 1,540 1,530
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,600
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 518 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 544 540 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340
Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690
Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,715-1,720
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,710
Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230
Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865
Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed