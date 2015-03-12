* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil gained due to increased retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,39,000-0,40,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,650-0,928 03,000 0,670-0,924 Gondal 05,000 665-0,903 05,000 656-0,880 Jasdan 0,200 654-0,833 0,200 650-0,845 Jamnagar 02,000 670-0,860 01,500 665-0,850 Junagadh 02,500 650-0,825 01,500 660-0,828 Keshod 01,500 646-0,824 01,000 655-0,825 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,680-0,928 0,680-0,924 0,650-0,890 0,670-0,900 (auction price) Market delivery 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 0,820-0,825 0,820-0,825 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,875-0,876 0,875-0,876 0,835-0,836 0,835-0,836 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 00,139 1,442-1,834 1,700-1,850 Sesame (Black) 0,205 2,316-3,025 2,214-2,975 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,700 0,645-0,686 0,635-0,685 Rapeseeds 150 525-575 530-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,010 1,000 1,540 1,530 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,610 1,600 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 522 518 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 544 540 0,880-0,885 0,875-0,880 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,150 2,150 3,330-3,340 3,330-3,340 Castor oil commercial 0,715 0,710 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 0,725 0,720 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil label tin 1,705-1,710 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,725-1,730 1,715-1,720 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,720 1,710 Cottonseed oil refined 0,960-0,965 0,955-0,960 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,845-0,850 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,475-3,480 3,475-3,480 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,225-2,230 2,225-2,230 Vanaspati ghee 0,860-0,865 0,860-0,865 Castor oil commercial 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Castor oil BSS 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed